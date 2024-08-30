Doctors Call for Closer Monitoring of Patients Who Practice Recreational Drug Use

August 30, 2024

(UPI) – The findings of a study, to be presented officially Saturday in London, have prompted doctors to call for closer monitoring of recreational drug use in patients, especially those with a history of heart problems.

Among patients admitted to intensive cardiac care units, recent recreational drug users had a far greater risk of another serious cardiovascular incident, including death, within one year, the study has found. (Read More)

