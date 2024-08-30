The Proteins Have Been Secretly Managing Your Cells

(Knowable Magazine) – For decades, adding or removing methyl or acetyl groups to histones was thought to be key to when and where genes are turned on. But accumulating evidence shows that this is only part of the story. Although putting methyl and acetyl groups on histones is closely linked with activity of nearby genes in some places in the genome, in many other regions it has no impact at all. This suggests that regulating gene activity is not the only function of these histone decorations — perhaps not even the main one. (Read More)