Drug-Resistant Infections Represent Significant Health Issue, Experts Say

(UPI) – Even as fall flu season approaches and COVID-19 cases rise nationally, the biggest contagion threat facing the United States may not be one disease but several that don’t respond to existing medications, according to experts and recent data.

Collectively called antimicrobial-resistant infections, they sicken millions annually, and more than 35,000 people in the United States die from them every year, or about the same number reported in an above-average flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. (Read More)