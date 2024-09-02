How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients

(New York Times) – Acadia Healthcare is holding people against their will to maximize insurance payouts, a Times investigation found.

Acadia Healthcare is one of America’s largest chains of psychiatric hospitals. Since the pandemic exacerbated a national mental health crisis, the company’s revenue has soared. Its stock price has more than doubled. But a New York Times investigation found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. (Read More)