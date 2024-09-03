Texas Abortion Ban 3 Years On: Forcing Patients Out of State, Fueling 2024 Debate

(Axios) – Tens of thousands of Texans have traveled out of state for abortions since the state’s ban took effect — more than from any other state, due to Texas’ large population and the restrictiveness of the law. Why it matters: The law, whichpreceded the Dobbs decision and took effect three years ago Sunday, has since been followed by similarly restrictive rules in states like Arizona and Florida. Together, they have drastically reduced access to abortion across the country. (Read More)