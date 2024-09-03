(NBC News) – Four people have received hearts or kidneys from pigs. Some of their relatives recount a roller coaster of hope and uncertainty.

Three other patients have followed in Bennett Sr.’s footsteps and received pig organs, most recently a pig kidney transplant in April. Together, they represent the pioneer patients of the burgeoning field of xenotransplantation. For their families, three of which spoke to NBC News about the experience, the journey came with a roller coaster of emotions, from uncertainty to blind hope — and, ultimately, admiration for their loved one’s decision.

“I would love to still have my dad here, obviously, but I know that his sacrifice wasn’t for nothing,” Bennett Jr. said. (Read More)