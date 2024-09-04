Dutch Regulator Slaps Clearview AI with $33 Million Fine and Threatens Executive Liability

(The Verge) – The Dutch Data Protection Authority is considering whether Clearview’s directors can be held personally responsible.

Clearview AI has been hit with its largest fine yet under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by a Dutch regulator. The Dutch Data Protection Authority, or Dutch DPA, announced a fine of 30.5 million euros, or about $33.7 million.

The American facial recognition company, which built a database of images scraped from social media platforms, has been the target of regulators around the world for alleged privacy violations. It's previously faced fines from the UK, Australia, France, and Italy and been forced to delete data on those countries' residents.