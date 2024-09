(Barron’s) – A Dutchman who claims to have fathered 550 children via sperm donations said he was suing Netflix over its hit documentary “The Man With 1,000 Kids”, which he described as “sensationalist”.

Jonathan Meijer, 43, announced on a late-night chat show Tuesday that he was taking legal action against the documentary that he said slandered him and the families he helped to create. (Read More)