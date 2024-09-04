Florida Surgeon Mistakenly Removes Patient’s Liver Instead of Spleen, Causing Him to Die, Widow Says

(NBC News) – A Florida surgeon mistakenly removed a man’s liver instead of his spleen, causing him to die on the operating table, a lawyer for the man’s widow alleges.

William Bryan, 70, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama,underwent surgery on Aug. 21, at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast hospital in Miramar, Florida, because of spleen abnormalities, according to a statement from the personal injury firm Zarzaur Law, based in Pensacola, Florida. (Read More)