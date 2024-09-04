Porn Generators, Cheating Tools, and ‘Expert’ Medical Advice: Inside OpenAI’s Marketplace for Custom Chatbots

(Gizmodo) – Last November, when OpenAI announced its plans for a marketplace where anyone could make and find bespoke versions of ChatGPT technology, the company said “The best GPTs will be invented by the community.” Nine months after the store officially launched, a Gizmodo analysis of the free marketplace shows that many developers are using the platform to provide GPTs—or generative pre-trained transformer models—that appear to violate OpenAI’s policies, including chatbot-style tools that explicitly create AI-generated porn, help students cheat without being detected, and offer authoritative medical and legal advice. (Read More)