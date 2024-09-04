Pregnancy After Tubal Ligation May Be More Common Than Expected

(MedPage Today) – Information on contraceptive choices “particularly salient” in the wake of Dobbs

Rates of pregnancy after tubal sterilization may be higher than previously expected, according to an analysis of national survey data.

After having their "tubes tied," 2.9% to 5.2% of women later reported becoming pregnant across four different waves of the survey, Eleanor Schwarz, MD, of the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues reported in NEJM Evidence.