A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

September 12, 2024

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 391, no. 7, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Fundamentals of Medical Ethics: Medical Expertise — Balancing Science, Values, and Trust” by B.H. Lerner
  • “SOGI Data Collection — Proceeding, but with Caution” by C. Candrian, J.S. Weissman and J. Tjia
  • “In Pursuit of Polka Dots” by C. Hayes
  • “Genetics of Chronic Kidney Disease” by A. Vivante

