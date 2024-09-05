Fake Ozempic: How Batch Numbers Help Criminal Groups Spread Dangerous Weight Loss Drugs
September 5, 2024
(Reuters) – The incident sheds light on a wider problem in the manufacturing of highly sought-after drugs, one that lets criminal organizations circulate potentially lethal fakes: forged drug batch numbers.
Pharmaceutical companies, including Ozempic-maker Novo Nordisk, authenticate batches of drugs with combinations of letters and numbers printed on the packaging, which are then used to track the product in a given country. (Read More)