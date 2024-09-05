Weight Loss Drugs Allegedly Landed This Woman in the Hospital, Prompting Lawsuit About Drug Label Warnings
September 5, 2024
(NBC News) – Millions of Americans have turned to prescription medications to lose weight and treat diabetes. But do drug labels warn enough about potential side effects? Juanita Gantt was prescribed both Wegovy and Ozempic. She later needed emergency surgery — and now she’s suing.
Gantt told CBS News she always struggled with her weight, weighing 242 pounds at age 62 despite trying various diets. (Read More)