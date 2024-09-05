Hospitals’ Legal Win Shows HIPAA’s Limits in Shielding Patient Data

September 5, 2024

(Axios) – A recent legal win by the hospital industry over its use of website tracking technology could leave patients’ data vulnerable to being shared with online marketers, data brokers, and social media platforms. Why it matters: The case highlights the limits of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA — passed back in 1996 — to protect patients’ health information in the digital age. (Read More)

