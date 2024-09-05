First Doses of Mpox Vaccines Arrive at the Heart of Africa’s Outbreak. What Took So Long?
September 5, 2024
(NPR) – It seems as if getting mpox vaccines to Congo should have been straightforward — one country needs vaccines, other countries are willing to give them. The U.S. in fact has been ready to send doses to Africa for two years.But, it turns out, it’s not that simple.
Some blame Congo’s government for the delays. Others blame the World Health Organization. Some point to real gaps in scientific knowledge. (Read More)