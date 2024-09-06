(Wall Street Journal) – Prescriptions for testosterone cypionate, a generic form commonly sold by the clinics, have increased by eight times since 2010. When added to branded products, the total number of testosterone prescriptions is at a record high, according to prescription tracker Iqvia.

Some men swear by the treatment. Others suffer its side effects. Advertising for testosterone rarely mentions the risk of male breast enlargement, shrunken testicles, blood clots and infertility. (Read More)