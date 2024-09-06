China Detains AstraZeneca Employees Over Alleged Transport of Unapproved Drug

(Wall Street Journal) – Chinese authorities have detained several employees of British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca on suspicion of bringing an unapproved cancer drug into the country, people familiar with the matter said.

Chinese authorities have recently given closer scrutiny to cases where they believe people have carried unapproved medicines into the country. The latest investigation is being led by police in the southern city of Shenzhen, some of the people said. (Read More)