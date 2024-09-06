A ‘Miracle Molecule’ Could Cut Fentanyl Deaths in Half — or Lead More into Addiction
September 6, 2024
(Politico) – America’s sky-high rate of fatal fentanyl overdoses could be halved if users were treated with another opioid, Biden administration officials and a bipartisan group of senators believe.
They and others who support expanded access to methadone argue that allowing addiction specialists to prescribe it outside of the clinics now permitted to dispense it would save tens of thousands of lives. (Read More)