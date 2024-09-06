Self-Swab HPV Test Set to Arrive in Doctors’ Offices This Month

(ABC News) – One of the first tests that allows patients to self-collect samples to screen for human papillomavirus (HPV) will soon be available in doctors’ offices.

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a self-swab test from global medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) for “clinical” use, meaning in a private room inside a doctor’s office, in a mobile clinic, or in another health care setting. (Read More)