A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
September 16, 2024
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 32, no. 9, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Genetic Therapies for Cardiomyopathy: Survey of Attitudes of the Patient Community for the CureHeart Project” by Elizabeth Ormondroyd, et al.
- “The first genetically confirmed Cohort of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy from Northern India” by Venugopalan Y. Vishnu, et al.
- “Time to Diagnosis and Determinants of diagnostic delays of People Living with a rare Disease: Results of a Rare Barometer retrospective Patient Survey” by Fatoumata Faye, et al.