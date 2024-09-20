A New Edition of Developing World Bioethics Is Now Available
September 20, 2024
Developing World Bioethics (vol. 24, no. 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethical, legal, and social Implications in Research Biobanking: A Checklist for Navigating complexity” by Olga Tzortzatou-Nanopoulou, et al.
- “An African moral Approach against the perverted Faculty Argument: Ukama, Partiality and Homophobia in Africa” by Luis Cordeiro-Rodrigues
- “The ASGLOS Study: A global Survey on how predatory Journals Affect scientific Practice” by Alessandro Martinino, et al.