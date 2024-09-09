Why a Mammogram Isn’t Always Enough to Rule Out Cancer

(Wall Street Journal) – Women nationwide will soon learn from testing whether they have dense breast tissue that puts them at higher risk

The Food and Drug Administration starting Sept. 10 will require that women nationwide be notified whether their mammograms reveal dense breast tissue. Mammography reports will also encourage women to speak with doctors about their breast density and personal risk.

Nearly 40 states already require that women be notified about dense breast tissue. But there isn’t consensus on what to do with such results. Many doctors encourage women with dense tissue to consider additional tests including an ultrasound or MRI. Others say further tests could lead to unnecessary procedures. Some aren’t caught up on the trade-offs. (Read More)