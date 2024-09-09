(Wall Street Journal) – More companies and government agencies out in the wild want to read our body parts. The Transportation Security Administration, for example, started scanning passengers’ faces instead of checking IDs. These groups say the biometric processes are meant to eliminate friction, save time and reduce lines.

While they might resemble the fingerprint and facial recognition systems we’ve used for years, these services are different. Our phones and laptops keep our biometric information to themselves. To work, public-facing services collect and extract data linked to you and store it in the cloud. That brings greater potential security risks and a new set of concerns for you, the consumer. (Read More)