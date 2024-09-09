Ransomware Hackers Threaten Montana Branch of Planned Parenthood
September 9, 2024
(The Record) – The Montana branch of Planned Parenthood confirmed that it suffered a cyberattack after a ransomware group threatened to leak sensitive data taken from the organization.
Martha Fuller, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Montana, said in a statement to Recorded Future News that the attack was discovered on August 28, prompting their IT team to initiate incident response protocols that included taking portions of their network offline. (Read More)