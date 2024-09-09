(NBC News) – Syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection, was nearly eliminated in the U.S. at the beginning of the 21st century but has made a dramatic comeback. In 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 200,000 syphilis cases — the highest counts since 1950. Congenital syphilis has similarly increased tenfold over the past decade, the CDC says, even though 90% of cases are fully preventable.

The return of syphilis is the result, experts say, of poorly funded prevention programs over the past two decades and difficulties in diagnosis; syphilis is referred to as the “great imitator” because its symptoms can vary so widely. Most people don’t show symptoms or know they’re infected, and even if they do visit the doctor’s office, there’s no guarantee they’ll be properly diagnosed. (Read More)