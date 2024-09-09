Yale Settles With Patients Who Sued Over Painful Egg Retrievals

(New York Times) – Patients received “substantial” payments, their lawyers said, and the clinic agreed to staffing changes.

Yale agreed on Monday to pay dozens of patients who had filed lawsuits claiming that they had endured excruciatingly painful egg retrieval procedures after a nurse at its fertility clinic secretly swapped their anesthesia for saline. The amount of money Yale paid was not disclosed, but the plaintiffs’ lawyers said it was “substantial.” In court filings late last year, they proposed a settlement of roughly $2 million for each patient. (Read More)