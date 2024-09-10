Dobbs Has Fundamentally Changed Obstetric Care, Study Finds

(MedPage Today) – Report details real examples of how abortion bans have led to poor medical care

The research group Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH), based at the University of California San Francisco, launched its Care Post-Roe study in September 2022, aiming to “provide a venue for healthcare providers to anonymously share information about cases of poor-quality care due to new restrictions on abortion.”

These clinician narratives are a continuation of that study, and of the cases described, 63 occurred in the first year post-Dobbs, but 23 occurred since July 2023, with several even occurring last month, reported Daniel Grossman, MD, of ANSIRH and UCSF, and colleagues.