Children Show Up in Droves for Gaza’s ‘Dangerous and Difficult’ Polio Campaign

(ABC News) – A 12-day campaign to stop the polio outbreak in the Gaza Strip moved into its third and final phase today, an effort to vaccinate about 150,000 children in the northern part of the war-torn territory. Its previous stages, conducted in central and southern Gaza, have been successful: The staggered “humanitarian pauses” in the war to allow the campaign to proceed have held, and during the first phase far more children than expected showed up to receive two drops each of oral polio vaccine. (Read More)