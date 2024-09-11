The AI Spending Spree, in Charts

(Wall Street Journal) – Generative artificial intelligence has sparked one of the biggest spending booms in modern American history, as companies and investors bet hundreds of billions of dollars that the technology will revolutionize the global economy and one day lead to massive profits.

The question is when, and even whether, all those investments will pay off.

Apps like OpenAI's ChatGPT have attracted hundreds of millions of users, but relatively few people are paying for premium versions and businesses are still experimenting with how generative AI can increase their productivity.