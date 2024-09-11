Aetna’s Denial of Gender-Affirming Care Taken to Court

(Axios) – A class-action complaint claims Aetna violated federal non-discrimination law by denying coverage of certain gender-affirming surgeries. Why it matters: The lawsuit filed Tuesday cites civil rights protections in the Affordable Care Act that are currently being challenged by conservative-led states.

Driving the news: The lawsuit states Aetna “categorically excludes” coverage for facial reconstruction surgeries when they’re prescribed to treat gender dysphoria, even though it covers the same surgeries for other medical diagnoses. (Read More)