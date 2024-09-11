Apple Gadgets Gain Health Screening Powers

(Axios) – Apple is giving its Apple Watch a tool to detect sleep apnea and its AirPods the ability to both test and treat hearing loss, the company announced this week. Why it matters: With the new features, Apple is enabling its popular, readily obtainable devices to identify conditions that are widespread but often undetected. The big picture: Apple is looking to build a case that its products can make users not just more productive, but also healthier. (Read More)