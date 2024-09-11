Google Says It’s Made a Quantum Computing Breakthrough That Reduces Errors
September 11, 2024
(MIT Technology Review) – Google researchers claim to have made a breakthrough in quantum error correction, one that could pave the way for quantum computers that finally live up to the technology’s promise.
Proponents of quantum computers say the machines will be able to benefit scientific discovery in fields ranging from particle physics to drug and materials design—if only their builders can make the hardware behave as intended. (Read More)