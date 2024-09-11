Cholera Deaths Soar Worldwide Despite Being Easily Preventable

(New York Times) – Fatalities spiked 71 percent last year, far outpacing the 13 percent rise in cases, the World Health Organization said.

The cholera outbreaks spreading across the globe are becoming more deadly. Deaths from the diarrheal disease soared last year, far outpacing the increase in cases, according to a new analysis by the World Health Organization.

Cholera is easy to prevent and costs just pennies to treat, but huge outbreaks have swamped even well-prepared health systems in countries that had not confronted the disease in years. (Read More)