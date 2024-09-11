The Chatbot Will See You Now

(New York Times) – About one in six adults — and about a quarter of adults younger than 30 — use chatbots to find medical advice and information at least once a month, according to a recent survey from KFF, a nonprofit health policy research organization.

Supporters hope A.I. will empower patients by giving them more comprehensive medical explanations than a simple Google search might. “Google gives you access to information. A.I. gives access to clinical thought,” said Dave deBronkart, a patient advocate and blogger. (Read More)