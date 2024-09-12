(Nieman Lab) – The Archival Producers Alliance’s new generative AI guardrails put audience transparency first.

Today, after nearly a year of research, workshops, and an endorsement campaign, the APA launched its new generative AI guidelines at the Camden International Film Festival. The document lays out ethical considerations for archival producers who use generative AI, but also for other filmmakers, studios, broadcasters, and streamers. It also digs into several specific recommendations for filmmakers, like content labels and asset tracking. (Read More)