Why Are So Many Parents ‘So Stressed They Cannot Function’?

(The Hill) – Murthy noted in the advisory that parents now grapple with the “complexity of managing social media … concerns about the youth mental health crisis, and an epidemic of loneliness that disproportionately affects young people.”

Psychologists and parenting experts who spoke with The Hill said many other societal factors are also contributing to parents’ emotional exhaustion — including decreasing access to child care and changing expectations of what it means to be a good parent. (Read More)