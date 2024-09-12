Apple Vision Pro’s Eye Tracking Exposed What People Type

September 12, 2024

(Wired) – The Vision Pro uses 3D avatars on calls and for streaming. These researchers used eye tracking to work out the passwords and PINs people typed with their avatars.

You can tell a lot about someone from their eyes. They can indicate how tired you are, the type of mood you’re in, and potentially provide clues about health problems. But your eyes could also leak more secretive information: your passwords, PINs, and messages you type. (Read More)

