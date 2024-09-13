The Bird Flu Outbreak Takes a Mysterious Turn

(Wired) – US health officials say they don’t know how a patient in Missouri contracted bird flu.

This year in the United States, 14 people have tested positive for avian influenza, or bird flu. Nine of those became infected after coming into contact with poultry, and four got the virus from exposure to dairy cows. The source of the remaining, most recent case remains a mystery.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case on September 6. Initially detected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, it is the first known case of human bird flu in the country with no known exposure to a sick or infected animal. On Thursday, health officials said they hadn’t determined how the person acquired the virus. (Read More)