Everyone Said Freezing My Eggs Would Make Me Less Anxious But Actually I Can’t Stop Crying

(Romper) – Fertility, pregnancy, birth — they’re medical, yes, but they’re also something more.

I realized that I had miscategorized this adventure in my head. I had not thought of egg freezing as a fertility treatment. In fact, I had unconsciously considered it as a shortcut away from the very situation I now found myself in. An insurance policy against fertility issues; a promise that I could simply buy my way out of running out of time.

I know I am not alone, and how could I be? The industry has a vested interest in maintaining this delusion. Business Insider recently wrote about how clinics are targeting increasingly younger women with the promise of a "set it and forget it" approach to having kids: the alluring notion that fertility is a problem that, thanks to modern medicine, can be easily solved.