Americans Clicked Ads to Get Free Cash. Their Health Insurance Changed Instead.
September 13, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – Hundreds of thousands of low-income Americans were unknowingly signed up for government-subsidized health insurance, often lured by social-media ads falsely promising cash for daily expenses, according to insurance agents, court documents and federal officials.
Insurance agents help people find plans and figure out whether they qualify for government subsidies for their premiums. Insurers pay agents commissions for each person they sign up to a plan. (Read More)