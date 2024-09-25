A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

September 25, 2024

Bioethics (vol. 38, no. 8, 2024) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Surrogacy and the Significance of Gestation: Implications for Law and Policy” by Andrea Mulligan
  • “Let the Foxes Run free: Arresting bioethics’ inward Turn” by Dominic Robin
  • “Virtue Ethics and the unsettled ethical Questions in controlled Human Infection Studies” by Jeffrey T. Poomkudy and Seema K. Shah
  • “Does Contract Surrogacy Undermine Gender Equality?” by Jesse Hill

