DIY Medicine Draws Frustrated Patients to Online Forums

(Axios) – Patients are increasingly joining online communities to learn how to make pirated versions of abortion pills, GLP-1s and other prescription drugs and medical treatments. Why it matters: It’s an outgrowth of frustration with high prices and bottlenecks in the health system, combined with a broader medical freedom movement built around patient empowerment and fueled by social media. The big picture: Patients already are self-managing more of their care through wearable monitors, telehealth and direct-to-consumer offerings like at-home testing. (Read More)