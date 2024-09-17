This Preventive Drug Could Be a ‘Game Changer’ in Ending the HIV Epidemic

(NPR) – PURPOSE 2, the name for the latest trial sponsored by Gilead Science, the California-based maker of lenacapavir, found the drug to be 96% effective in preventing HIV infections in the newly released results of a clinical trial of more than 3,200 cisgender men, transgender men, transgender women and gender non-binary individuals who have sex with partners assigned male at birth. The study was conducted across sites in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Thailand and the United States. (Read More)