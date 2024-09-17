Neuralink’s ‘Breakthrough Device’ Clearance from FDA Does Not Mean It Has Cured Blindness

(Tech Crunch) – Neuralink, the Elon Musk-owned brain-computer interface company, on Tuesday received “breakthrough device” clearance from the FDA. But this does not mean the outfit has developed a cure for blindness, no matter what Musk might say.

The breakthrough devices program at the FDA is a voluntary program that developers can apply to that, if granted, “offers manufacturers an opportunity to interact with FDA experts through several different program options to efficiently address topics as they arise during the premarket review phase.” The designation also lines up recipients for priority FDA review. (Read More)