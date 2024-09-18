There Are More than 120 AI Bills in Congress Right Now

(MIT Technology Review) – US policymakers have an ‘everything everywhere all at once’ approach to regulating artificial intelligence, with bills that are as varied as the definitions of AI itself.

More than 120 bills related to regulating artificial intelligence are currently floating around the US Congress. They're pretty varied. One aims to improve knowledge of AI in public schools, while another is pushing for model developers to disclose what copyrighted material they use in their training. Three deal with mitigating AI robocalls, while two address biological risks from AI. There's even a bill that prohibits AI from launching a nuke on its own.