Instagram Overhauls Teen Accounts with Sweeping Privacy, Age-Verification Changes
September 18, 2024
(Axios) – Instagram on Tuesday announced major changes to teen accounts that give parents more control over their teen’s messaging and content settings. Why it matters: Worldwide, over 100 million accounts will likely be impacted. The big picture: The company faces intense regulatory pressure around privacy and safety for younger users, but Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri said the changes were a business decision. (Read More)