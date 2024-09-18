23andMe Board Resigns in New Blow to DNA-Testing Company

(Wall Street Journal) – CEO Anne Wojcicki ‘surprised and disappointed’ after independent directors say she failed to produce ‘actionable’ buyout proposal

All seven independent directors of DNA-testing company 23andMe resigned Tuesday, following a protracted negotiation with founder and Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki over her plan to take the company private.

It is the latest challenge for 23andMe, which has struggled to find a profitable business model. The stock price rose a penny on Tuesday to $0.35 per share. At that price, 23andMe's valuation is just $7 million more than the cash on its balance sheet. That represents a 99.9% decline from its $6 billion peak valuation just after going public in 2021.