The Body She Had

(Plough) – If only her parents had been spared the terrible freedom of having to choose whether to have a child with a disability.

“My husband and I decided that it was a loving decision not to bring her into the world with the body that she had.”

This line from a recent newspaper article on abortion rights stays with me when I’m quiet in the early morning before my day of obligations and pleasures begins. This girl who is not in the world because of “the body that she had” had a body like mine and a body like those of many of my friends. She was a girl with a body we now talk about as having a significant congenital disability. (Read More)