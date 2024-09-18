Doctors Without Borders Closes Operations in Russia

(Associated Press) – Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday it has closed its operations in Russia after 32 years, citing a Justice Ministry letter that said the medical aid group had been removed from a register of foreign nongovernmental organizations.

The aid group, also known by its French name Médecins Sans Frontières and acronym MSF, said it will retain its branch office in Moscow, but operations — run by its Dutch affiliate — have stopped. It was MSF Netherlands whose registration was withdrawn, a group spokesperson said in an email.